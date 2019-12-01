Home Nation

BJP MLA's nephew, four others killed in road accident in Jharkhand

By PTI

GARHWA (JHARKHAND): Five persons, including the nephew of a BJP MLA, were killed on Sunday after their vehicle collided with a truck near Paswan village in Garhwa district, police said.

The incident took place on National Highway-75 around 5 am, Ramuna police station in-charge Lal Bihari Prasad said.

One of the deceased, Prasant Singh, was the nephew of BJP legislator Bhanu Pratap Sahi, who contested from the Bhawanathpur constituency in the first phase of the assembly elections on Saturday, police said.

Singh, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Rawatsganj, and his four friends, were travelling to Banshidhar Nagar in the district when the mishap took place, Prasad said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post- mortem examination, the police officer said.

