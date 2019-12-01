Home Nation

BSF working on tech solutions to combat drones along Indo-Pak border: Director General VK Johri

BSF Director General VK Johri also said that the force has expanded its 'strategic capabilities' by using new technology and intelligence to guard borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Published: 01st December 2019 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

BSF celebrates its 55th raising day

BSF celebrates its 55th raising day. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force (BSF) is working on technical solutions to combat the threat of rogue drones along the India-Pakistan International Border, the chief of the force said on Sunday.

BSF Director General VK Johri also said that the force has expanded its "strategic capabilities" by using new technology and intelligence to guard the over 6,386 km long borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Addressing the 55th Raising Day event of the force at a BSF camp here, the DG said the Line of Control (Loc) in Kashmir and the International Border in Punjab have become "operationally sensitive" in recent times.

"We have received reports about the activity of drones along the western border front (along Pakistan) in the recent past and we are working on technical solutions and taking important steps to tackle this issue," DG Johri said.

He added that anti-India forces are continuously trying to infiltrate across the border and the BSF is alert "all times" to thwart these bids.

The about 2.5 lakh personnel strong BSF was raised on this day in 1965 and is primarily tasked to guard the India and Pakistan borders apart from rendering a variety of roles in the internal security domain.

