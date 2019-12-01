Home Nation

Forest Rights Act continues to be poorly implemented, says TISS journal

The analysis assessing the implementation of the FRA after a decade of the Act’s implementation showed the percentage of recognised forest land against the potential forest land under FRA was 14.67.

Published: 01st December 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

forests

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Express)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The implementation of the Forest Rights Act has suffered from lack of political will, ‘ineffective’ nodal agency, conflicting laws at the national and state level that subvert rights of forest dwellers, lack of awareness and coordination among revenue, forest and tribal welfare departments to process the claims, according to a Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) journal. 

The analysis assessing the implementation of the FRA after a decade of the Act’s implementation showed the percentage of recognised forest land against the potential forest land under FRA was 14.67. The top five states which accounted for the rejection of the Individual Forest Rights (IFR) claims included Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, and West Bengal. 

These states accounted for the 70.98 per cent of the total rejected claims, said the journal which used data compiled by the Mnistry of Tribal Affairs. When it came to the rejection of community forest rights, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh had the highest number of rejections, constituting 78.97 per cent of total rejected claims. Investigation of rejected and pending claims for forest rights in Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra revealed arbitrary rejections by the sub-divisional and district level committees, said the report.   

“There is a need to replicate positive interventions across the country...and to recognise the importance of post-recognition intervention and how it has contributed to livelihood enhancement and management of forest resources. There is significant outcomes in Maharashtra in the post-recognition intervention,” said Geetanjoy Sahu,  assistant professor at TISS. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Forest Rights Act Tata Institute of Social Sciences Individual Forest Rights Forest usage
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp