'Jokepal': Congress' dig at Lokpal over reports on its 'hotel office' expenses

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday took a swipe at India'a apex anti-corruption body Lokpal over reports that it is paying Rs 50 lakh every month in rent to Ashoka Hotel, asking if it is "lokpal or jokepal".

The opposition party also alleged that till October 31, 2019, 1,116 corruption complaints were received but the preliminary inquiry was not started in anyone.

"Lokpal or Jokepal? Rs.50 lakh month hotel office Cost! The hotel itself has been an office for seven months," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

"Till October 31, 2019, 1,116 corruption complaints were received but the preliminary inquiry was not started in anyone," he said.

Did the BJP-backed Lokpal movement happen to witness all this, Surjewala asked.

Surjewala also tagged a media report which claimed that in the absence of a permanent office in the national capital, Lokpal, set up to look into complaints against public servants, pays a monthly rent of Rs 50 lakh to government-owned Hotel Ashoka for the office space it occupies in the five-star luxury hotel.