MP govt compulsorily retires 16 teachers for failing to qualify efficiency exams

The state school teachers’ body has reacted sharply to the compulsory retirement of 16 teachers and has cautioned to launch a movement, if the decision isn’t revoked.

Published: 01st December 2019 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

classroom, school, teachers

Representational Image.

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: As many as 16 teachers of state government schools (those schools which reported worst Class X and Class XII examination results in the 2018-2019 academic session) who failed to qualify two examinations conducted for teachers in June and October this year have been given compulsory retirement by the Madhya Pradesh government.

According to the MP School Education Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary, “two examinations were conducted for teachers of schools, whose Class X and XII MP Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) results were very poor, ranging between zero and 30 per cent. The two qualifying examinations for teachers teaching in Class X and XII of those schools were conducted in June and October".

"5891 teachers teaching various subjects in Class X and Class XII in those schools were identified and a qualifying exam was conducted on June 12 for them to track their own performance-knowledge level. Shockingly 1351 of those teachers failed to secure the necessary 50 per cent qualifying marks. Those teachers who flunked the exam were given two months of training and two more months to prepare for the second qualification exam conducted on October 14. Not only was the qualifying marks lowered from the earlier 50 per cent to 33 per cent, but the teachers were even allowed to take the exam with the textbooks. But still 84 teachers failed to clear the exam/secure the desired 33 per cent marks,” said Choudhary.

A high-level committee was subsequently constituted in the entire development and the panel recommended that 16 of the 84 teachers who flunked in both qualifying exams (these teachers had either completed 20 years in service or attained 50 years of age) be compulsorily retired.

“Acting on the committee’s recommendations, it has been decided to compulsorily retire 16 teachers, while the documents pertaining to two other teachers (who also fall under the 20/50 category) are being scrutinized,” said Choudhary.

He added that in case of those teachers who didn’t come under the 20/50 category, a departmental inquiry has been instituted against 20 teachers. Also, 26 teachers who were primarily tasked with teaching at primary level, but were teaching at higher level have been issued warning and sent back to the primary school level.

Further, the tribal department has been written to act against 20 other teachers.

The Minister, while justifying the action said, the action to compulsorily retire the 16 teachers is not any punishment but has been taken in accordance with Rule 42 of the Service Rules. “We’re not going to compromise on quality of education and the future of our school students,” maintained Choudhary.

Meanwhile, the state school teachers’ body has reacted sharply to the compulsory retirement of 16 teachers and has cautioned to launch a movement, if the decision isn’t revoked.

