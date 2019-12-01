Nithyananda Ashram land row: Delhi Public School in Gujarat loses CBSE affiliation

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday cancelled the affiliation granted to the Delhi Public School (DPS) near here for violating government norms while leasing out land to controversial self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda for his ashram.

The affiliation of the school, located at Hirapur on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, "stands cancelled with immediate effect" on the basis of a report submitted by the Gujarat government stating that the school got its CBSE affiliation through a "forged NOC".

The board, however, allowed students of classes 10 and 12 to appear for the Board's examination in the year 2020, and shifting of students of classes 9 and 11 to nearby CBSE- affiliated schools.

"The school has also said the land allocated to the religious institution is not part of school premises. The statement is contradictory to the findings of the state education department," the CBSE said in its order.

"The provisional/general affiliation upto senior secondary level granted to the Delhi Public School, Hirapur, Taluka Dascroi, Ahmedabad, statds withdrawn with immediate effect," it said.

ALSO READ | Gujarat school which leased land to Nithyananda accused of forgery

"However, keeping in view the academic interests of the students, the registered bonafide students of Class X and XII (for session 2019-20) are allowed to appear in Board's examination to be conducted in the year 2020.

"The registered bonafide students of class IX and XI shall be shifted to nearby affiliated schools of the Board, to be decided by the regional office, Ajmer," it said.

The CBSE had recently sought a report from the state education department as to how the school's land was leased to Nithyananda's ashram without its permission, after cases of children enrolled there being illegally withheld came to light.

Nithyananda is facing the charges of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The District Education Officer (DEO) had lodged an FIR against DPS MD and CEO Manjula Pooja Shroff, Hitesh Vasant and former principal Anita Dua.

The CBSE had granted a provisional affiliation to the school between April 1, 2011 and March 31, 2014, which was later upgraded to the senior secondary level.

Thereafter, the board extended general affiliation for the senior secondary level from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2022 vide letter dated May 27, 2017.

In its reply to the CBSE, the school had denied submitting any NOC and said the land allocated to the ashram was not part of the school premises.