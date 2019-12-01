Home Nation

No distance education allowed for professional courses like hotel management, real estate: UGC

The UGC had notified Open and Distance Learning Regulations in 2017, according to which professional programmes such as medicine, architecture, are not permitted to be offered in distance mode.

Published: 01st December 2019 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

rote learning, studying, education, books, classes

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has prohibited distance education programmes in Hotel Management and Real Estate.

"In accordance with communication received from various regulatory bodies, programmes in Hotel Management, Culinary Studies and valuation of Real Estate, will not be recognised from academic session 2019-20 and onwards," a recent official order said.

The order, however, said admissions taken in the recognised Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programme during the recognition period will be recognised till the completion of programme even if the university does not have recognition for further years provided the programme is offered in accordance with UGC norms and territorial jurisdictions.

The UGC had notified Open and Distance Learning Regulations in 2017, according to which professional programmes such as medicine, engineering, and architecture, are not permitted to be offered in distance mode.

Later on, the commission had prohibited imparting distance degree programmes in agriculture too.

To protect the interest of the students already enrolled in the agriculture degree programme, the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) was requested for hand-holding such institutions.

The commission in its recent meeting decided to extend the admission timelines.

"Since in India the rainy season continues till August-September every year and admission in conventional programmes end in August, the schedule for admission in ODL programmes will henceforth be as follows--for academic session beginning in January last date would be February end and for the session beginning in July the admission process would end in September," the UGC order said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UGC Hotel Management Real Estate
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp