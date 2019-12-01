Home Nation

Pankaja Munde’s Facebook post leads to speculations of rebellion in BJP

Speculations are rife over Pankaja's political stand, which she has promised to announce on December 12, the birth anniversary of her father Gopinath Munde. 

Published: 01st December 2019 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Pankaja Munde. (File | PTI)

Pankaja Munde. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra minister for rural development and women and child welfare, Pankaja Munde, is back to news due to her recent Facebook post. 

Speculations are rife over her political stand, which she has promised to announce on December 12, the birth anniversary of her father Gopinath Munde. 

Pankaja had been addressing political rallies at Parli in Beed district on the birth anniversary of her father. 

On Sunday, while announcing the rally on social media, she talked about her defeat in the recent election from the constituency and the political aftermath and stated the need to decide on the way ahead.

“We need to take into account the change in politics and the changes in responsibility and decide our future course of action. You all have been seeking time to speak with me. I shall give that to you, but I need 8-10 days for myself… to speak to myself,” Pankaja has said in her Facebook post.

“What should we do ahead? Which way should we go? What we can offer to the people? What are our strengths? What are people’s expectations? Are the questions I shall be deliberating upon over the next few days. I shall be there before you on December 12, with answers to all these questions,” she has said in the post which has led to speculation whether she will desert BJP.

Pankaja lost the assembly election from her home constituency of Parli in a tough contest against her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde last month. 

While Dhananjay was suspected to be the key link between Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, it doesn’t seem to have gone well with Pankaja, who had numerous times in the past had publicly called herself the ‘people’s CM’ indicating her political ambitions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pankaja Munde Gopinath Munde BJP
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp