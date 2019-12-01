Pankaja Munde’s Facebook post leads to speculations of rebellion in BJP

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra minister for rural development and women and child welfare, Pankaja Munde, is back to news due to her recent Facebook post.

Speculations are rife over her political stand, which she has promised to announce on December 12, the birth anniversary of her father Gopinath Munde.

Pankaja had been addressing political rallies at Parli in Beed district on the birth anniversary of her father.

On Sunday, while announcing the rally on social media, she talked about her defeat in the recent election from the constituency and the political aftermath and stated the need to decide on the way ahead.

“We need to take into account the change in politics and the changes in responsibility and decide our future course of action. You all have been seeking time to speak with me. I shall give that to you, but I need 8-10 days for myself… to speak to myself,” Pankaja has said in her Facebook post.

“What should we do ahead? Which way should we go? What we can offer to the people? What are our strengths? What are people’s expectations? Are the questions I shall be deliberating upon over the next few days. I shall be there before you on December 12, with answers to all these questions,” she has said in the post which has led to speculation whether she will desert BJP.

Pankaja lost the assembly election from her home constituency of Parli in a tough contest against her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde last month.

While Dhananjay was suspected to be the key link between Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, it doesn’t seem to have gone well with Pankaja, who had numerous times in the past had publicly called herself the ‘people’s CM’ indicating her political ambitions.