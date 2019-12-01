President, PM Modi extend greetings as Nagaland celebrates 57th statehood day

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Nagaland celebrated its 57th statehood day with 10-day Hornbill Festival on Sunday. The state, which shares a border with Myanmar, was carved out of Assam in 1963 even while a section of the people was wielding the gun for “Naga sovereignty”.

Addressing a crowd on the occasion, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said it was at the Local Ground that the then President Dr. S Radhakrishnan had inaugurated Nagaland as the 16th state of the country on December 1, 1963.

“On this day in 1963, the State of #Nagaland came into existence as the 16th State of the Union of India. We look with pride the stupendous journey the State has made since its birth. May we continue to go from strength to strength!” he tweeted.

On behalf of his government, the CM expressed deep appreciation to all the negotiating parties of Naga talks for showing magnanimity, a spirit of understanding and foresightedness for achieving a breakthrough in the talks by being able to reach the common ground on all issues negotiated.

“The quest for a final solution to the Naga political issue continues till today. Negotiations between the various Naga Political Groups & the GoI have concluded. We are poised on the verge of history being made as we could be very close to the final solution,” he tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the people of the state on the occasion.

“Greetings to the people of Nagaland on statehood day. Nagaland offers a unique blend of heritage, culture and natural beauty. My best wishes to all the people of this beautiful state for a bright, prosperous and peaceful future,” the President tweeted.

Modi wished Nagaland scaled new heights of progress in coming days.

“Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. This state is known for its great culture. The people of Nagaland are compassionate and courageous. May Nagaland scale new heights of progress in the coming years,” he tweeted.