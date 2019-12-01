Recreational drugs worth Rs 6 crore seized in Mizoram

By PTI

AIZAWL: The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department officials have seized huge quantity of Methamphetamine tablets, a recreational drug, worth over Rs 6 crore from two places near here in the last three days, an official said on Sunday.

The contraband suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar, was worth over Rs 6.06 crore in the local market, the official said.

The first haul was on Thursday night at Selesih village near Aizawl when the officials of the department seized 1.01 lakh tablets of Methamphetamine and arrested F.Lalsangkhuma (31) of Rih village in Myanmar and Vanlalthuama (36) of Serkhan village for alleged possession of the contraband.

The officials again seized 2.02 lakh tablets of Methamphetamine from two accused at Aizawl on Saturday night.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and produced before the court of the special judge (ND and PS Act) who remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days.