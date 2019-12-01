Home Nation

Six-year-old girl raped, strangled to death with her belt in Rajasthan

This incident was carried out in Khedli village when the girl was returning home from school on Saturday afternoon.

Published: 01st December 2019 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh

For representational purpose only

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a heinous incident in Rajasthan's Tonk, a 6-year-old girl was raped and later, reports suggest, that the victim's throat was pressed so hard that her eyes had come out.  

This incident was carried out in Khedli village when the girl was returning home from school on Saturday afternoon. The accused took the girl to the forest and raped her there. After the rape, the girl was strangled to death by her own school belt. 

The blood-soaked body of the girl was found lying in bushes on Sunday morning.

Police acted swiftly after this incident and arrested Mahendra alias Dholia, 40, the accused, who is a resident of Khedli village. He had committed the crime under the influence of alcohol.

According to the information, the incident took place in the Aligarh Police Station area. 

Additional Superintendent of Police Vipin Sharma reached the crime scene and took stock of the situation. The police have sent the dead body to Tonk Headquarters at Saadat Government Hospital. 

"This is a case of rape and murder. The Investigation is on and we will solve the case soon," said  Tonk SP Adarsh Siddhu.

ADG Human Rights has sought a detailed report of the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
crime against children Sexual abuse rape Minor rape Rajasthan minor rape Rajasthan crime Tonk Tonk minor rape
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp