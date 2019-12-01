Six-year-old girl raped, strangled to death with her belt in Rajasthan

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a heinous incident in Rajasthan's Tonk, a 6-year-old girl was raped and later, reports suggest, that the victim's throat was pressed so hard that her eyes had come out.

This incident was carried out in Khedli village when the girl was returning home from school on Saturday afternoon. The accused took the girl to the forest and raped her there. After the rape, the girl was strangled to death by her own school belt.

The blood-soaked body of the girl was found lying in bushes on Sunday morning.

Police acted swiftly after this incident and arrested Mahendra alias Dholia, 40, the accused, who is a resident of Khedli village. He had committed the crime under the influence of alcohol.

According to the information, the incident took place in the Aligarh Police Station area.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vipin Sharma reached the crime scene and took stock of the situation. The police have sent the dead body to Tonk Headquarters at Saadat Government Hospital.

"This is a case of rape and murder. The Investigation is on and we will solve the case soon," said Tonk SP Adarsh Siddhu.

ADG Human Rights has sought a detailed report of the case.