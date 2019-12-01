SPG, NCT Bills in Rajya Sabha agenda for Monday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill and the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies Bills) are on the Rajya Sabha’s agenda for Monday.

The last two weeks saw House productivity at 84 per cent. As the Centre is expected to table the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Winter session, the opposition has already requested Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu that the government should not “spring surprises” with respect to the controversial Bill.

Half way through the winter session, the Upper House recorded productivity of 84 per cent during the just concluded second week of the winter session. Events relating to the Maharashtra politics pulled down the productivity during the week. During the second week of the winter session, all the listed 15 starred questions were orally answered twice. Rajya Sabha MPs also made a record 51 Zero Hour submissions and 30 Special Mentions on issues of public importance.