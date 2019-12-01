Home Nation

'Will not do anything at midnight': Uddhav takes dig at 'friend' Fadnavis' early morning swearing-in

Thackeray was speaking after Fadnavis, leader of state BJP legislature unit, was named the new Leader of Opposition in the House by Speaker Nana Patole.

Published: 01st December 2019 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Uddhav Thackeray, fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday taunted former CM Devendra Fadnavis over the latter's impassioned pre-poll "Me punha yein" (I will return) assertion which had evoked many social media memes.

Thackeray was speaking after Fadnavis, leader of state BJP legislature unit, was named the new Leader of Opposition in the House by Speaker Nana Patole.

Describing Fadnavis as a friend, Thackeray also said he does not view him as opposition leader.

ALSO READ | Devendra Fadnavis appointed Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly

"I never said I will come back, but I came in this House," Thackeray said during his congratulatory speech.

"I can assure this House and people of Maharashtra that I will not do anything at midnight. I will be working for the interests of the people," he said.

Thackeray's swipe was apparently about the early morning hush hush swearing in of Fadnavis as CM on November 3, along with NCP leader Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister, after night-long dramatic political developments in Mumbai and Delhi.

Appealing to the House to minimise farmers' woes, Thackeray said, "The aim of this government is not only to waive farmers' loans but we also need to reduce his worries as well."

"Those who were in opposition for several years are now with me to form the government whereas friends (BJP) have gone away to sit on opposition benches in this House," he said.

The Shiv Sena chief said he has no hesitation in admitting his friendship with Devendra Fadnavis.

"I will not hesitate to admit that we have been good friends for a long time. Had you listened to us, I would have been sitting at home watching today's developments on TV," Thackeray said.

NCP minister Jayant Patil also targeted Fadnavis.

"He (Fadnavis) said he would return, but didn't say where he will sit (in the House)," Patil said.

"Now he has returned and is occupying this top post (of Leader of Opposition) which is of the same level as CM post," Patil said.

The NCP leader expressed confidence that Fadnavis won't be part of any efforts to dislodge the Thackeray-led government of the Sena-NCP-Congress combine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra midnight drama
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp