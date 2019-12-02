Home Nation

Armed Maoists abduct traders in Chhattisgarh, release them after questioning

The traders though have not registered any police complaint about the incident.

RAIPUR: Armed Maoists abducted few traders who were returning from Jagargunda weekly market but released them after few hours in the edgy district of Sukma, south Chhattisgarh, the police said on Monday.

“The armed Naxalites took the local businessmen inside the jungle for questioning.

Usually, the rebels also procure their requirements from them besides seeking inputs about the presence of forces.

This time the traders were also asked on paddy procurement in the region. All traders were set free after few hours,” Sukma district superintendent of police Shalabh Sinha told TNIE.

The traders though have not registered any police complaint about the incident.

There was no report of any ill-treatment by the Maoists, who are known to check the vehicles crossing their stronghold. 

Meanwhile, the forces are put on high alert in the wake of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (a military wing of the Maoists) week to be observed by the Naxals from Monday.

In a separate incident, a woman Maoist leader, identified as Ganga Muchaki (20), was arrested by a joint party near Surnar village in strife-torn Dantewada, south Bastar.

