Home Nation

Ceasefire violated by Pakistan along LoC to provide cover to infiltrating militants: IG BSF

Singh said infiltration had reduced by a large extent but the launch pads across the Line of Control were active as militants were waiting to sneak in.

Published: 02nd December 2019 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC , Border , War

Image used for representation purpose only

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Ceasefire was being violated by Pakistan along the Line of Control to provide cover to militants infiltrating into Jammu and Kashmir, a senior BSF officer said on Monday.

Inspector General BSF Ajmal Singh was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here "Whenever there is infiltration, there is firing from the Pakistani side.

The purpose of ceasefire violation is to facilitate infiltration but our forces are alert to ensure that there is no infiltration," he said.

Singh said there was no connection between the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the increase in ceasefire violations following the Centre's move on August 5.

"The situation along the border is fine and the ceasefire violations by Pakistan have no connection with the abrogation. This has been going on for many years now," he said.

Singh said infiltration had reduced by a large extent but the launch pads across the Line of Control were active as militants were waiting to sneak in.

"We do not have the exact figures of how many militants are there at the launching pads (on other side of Line of Control) but militants are there at these launching pads. They keep on making attempts to sneak in," he added.

On the troops' movement in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said "induction and de-induction of forces is a normal process, this has been happening at the time of elections etc".

"The situation (in Kashmir) is normal, there is peace. There is no encounter or bloodshed, this is evident to all," he added.

Asked about militants reverting to use of satellite phones for communicating with their handlers in recent months to avoid interception, Singh said it did not matter as the forces are capable of dealing with them and ready to do it.

"Use of satellite phones by militants is nothing new. We also have satellite phones and we also use them. We have the systems to intercept whichever system (of communication) they might use. India has more technology than Pakistan," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan ceasefire violation
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp