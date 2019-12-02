Home Nation

Couldn't speak against my govt, requested Congress to raise Indore issues: Sumitra Mahajan

They (the Congress leaders) have always heard my voice, because when it comes to Indore’s cause we all rise above party lines, she said.

Published: 02nd December 2019 08:11 PM

Sumitra Mahajan

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: While the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government was in power, BJP veteran Sumitra Mahajan used to request Congress leaders to raise issues concerning Indore, as she couldn’t speak against her own government in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing an event in Indore in presence of state Governor Lalji Tandon, the 76-year-old former Lok Sabha Speaker and eight-time former Indore MP, Sumitra Mahajan said on Monday, “When my government was in power, I couldn’t speak against the government. But whenever I felt that some issues urgently needed to be raised for the welfare of Indore, I used to request (Congress leaders) Jeetu Patwari and Tulsi Silawat (both MLAs from Indore) to raise those issues.”

“While requesting them (Congress leaders) to raise the issues concerning Indore, I also assured that after they raised the issues, I’ll take care of situation at the highest level with Shivraj (then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan),” Mahajan said at the event.

“They (the Congress leaders) have always heard my voice, because when it comes to Indore’s cause we all rise above party lines,” added Mahajan.

While praising the works of Jeetu Patwari as the minister of higher education in Kamal Nath government, Mahajan said, “While on way to the program today, someone said to me that Jeetu Bhaiya (Jeetu Patwari) is my disciple. I responded that he is not my disciple, but owing to his conduct in future he would certainly be worthy of being called Tai’s (my) disciple,” said Mahajan.

Importantly, the BJP had ruled Madhya Pradesh for 15 long years, from 2003 to 2018. Out of these 15 years, it was Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who led the BJP government for 13 years, between 2005 and 2018.

