Delhi government maintained revenue surplus over last five years: CAG report on state finances

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has maintained a revenue surplus over the last five years, a CAG audit report on state finances tabled in the Assembly on Monday said.

The audit report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for the year ended March 2018, noted that tax revenue and non-tax revenue also registered an increase of 14.70 per cent and 101.05 per cent respectively over the previous year.