Government ready for discussions on crimes against women, says Rajnath Singh

Responding to a discussion during Zero Hour in the wake of the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, Singh said he was falling short of words to condemn the heinous crime.

Published: 02nd December 2019 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the government is ready for a discussion in Lok Sabha on the issue of crimes against women and willing to explore stringent provisions in the laws to check incidents like the Hyderabad rape and murder case.

Responding to a discussion during Zero Hour in the wake of the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, Singh said he was falling short of words to condemn the heinous crime.

"We are ready for discussions in the House so that stringent provisions in the laws could be explored to give punishment to those involved in such ghastly incidents," he said.

