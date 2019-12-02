Home Nation

Hand over rapists to people, justice will be done: Nirbhaya's grandfather

In an apparent reaction to the recent rape and murder of a Hyderabad woman on her way home from work, he suggested that such cases will come down if those arrested are shot dead in the street.

Published: 02nd December 2019 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against women

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

BALLIA: The grandfather of Delhi gang rape-murder victim Nirbhaya Monday said those guilty of such crimes should be "handed over" to the people to do "justice".

In an apparent reaction to the recent rape and murder of a Hyderabad woman on her way home from work, he suggested that such cases will come down if those arrested are shot dead in the street.

His remarks come on a day when some parliamentarians expressed similar sentiments.

In the Rajya Sabha, Samajwadi Party's Jaya Bachchan said rapists should be "brought out in public and lynched."

Barring a juvenile, those involved in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case were sentenced to death but the execution is yet to take place.

Nirbhaya's grandfather blamed this for such crimes being repeated.

ALSO READ | After AAP govt, now Delhi L-G also recommends rejection of mercy plea of Nirbhaya case convict 

He said it has been seven years since his granddaughter's case, but have yet not been hanged and are still in jail.

"Had they been given capital punishment it would have worked as a deterrent and people would have feared committing such a heinous crime," he told reporters.

He said If a new law has to be brought it should be that a rape accused, when arrested, is handed over to the people and they will do justice.

The day a rapist is shot dead at a road-crossing, rape cases will come down on their own, he said.

He also called for changes in the judicial process so that rape cases are not left pending in the court for long.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirbhaya Hyderabad Vet Rape
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp