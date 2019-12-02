Home Nation

Hyderabad rape-murder: Outraged MPs in Rajya Sabha demand justice for India's daughters

Many laws have been made, but it looks like they are not enough. The whole nation has to get together to finish this from roots, said Ghulam Nabi Azad in the upper House.

Published: 02nd December 2019 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Ghulam Nabi Azad said stricter punishments should be given to rape convicts. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Online Desk

Political parties crossing party lines on Monday raised and condemned the horrific Hyderabad gang-rape and murder case in the Rajya Sabha 

"Many laws have been made, but looks like they are not enough. The whole nation has to get together to finish this from roots. We have to create an atmosphere where such incidents do not happen. Stricter punishments should be given," said Congress leader and leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Azad's party colleague Amee Yajnik said: "I request legislative, judiciary, executive & other systems to see that a social reformation takes place. This must be done on an emergency basis."

Earlier, Congress and Sena along with the All India Trinamool Congress, the Revolutionary Socialist Party had given an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the "gang rape and killing of girls in Hyderabad".

Speaking about the incident, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu called it a disgrace to society and value system. “We should see why such things are happening and we should look for remedial measures. I would want all of you to make suggestions.”

Jaya Bachchan of the Samajwadi Party said: "I think it is time the people now want the government to give a proper and a definite answer."

"The country is not safe for children and women. Four people who committed this crime should be hanged till death before December 31. A fast track court should be set up. Justice delayed is justice denied," Vijila Sathyananth, AIADMK MP, said on the issue. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad rape-murder Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape case Hyderabad Horror Rajya Sabha rape
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp