Hyderabad rape-murder: Outraged MPs in Rajya Sabha demand justice for India's daughters

By Online Desk

Political parties crossing party lines on Monday raised and condemned the horrific Hyderabad gang-rape and murder case in the Rajya Sabha

"Many laws have been made, but looks like they are not enough. The whole nation has to get together to finish this from roots. We have to create an atmosphere where such incidents do not happen. Stricter punishments should be given," said Congress leader and leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Azad's party colleague Amee Yajnik said: "I request legislative, judiciary, executive & other systems to see that a social reformation takes place. This must be done on an emergency basis."

Earlier, Congress and Sena along with the All India Trinamool Congress, the Revolutionary Socialist Party had given an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the "gang rape and killing of girls in Hyderabad".

Speaking about the incident, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu called it a disgrace to society and value system. “We should see why such things are happening and we should look for remedial measures. I would want all of you to make suggestions.”

Jaya Bachchan of the Samajwadi Party said: "I think it is time the people now want the government to give a proper and a definite answer."

"The country is not safe for children and women. Four people who committed this crime should be hanged till death before December 31. A fast track court should be set up. Justice delayed is justice denied," Vijila Sathyananth, AIADMK MP, said on the issue.