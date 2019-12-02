Home Nation

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asks MPs to 'improve quality of questions'

During the Question Hour, BJP member Guman Singh Damor asked about restoration of old temples in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 02nd December 2019 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday asked members to improve the quality of their questions, soon after a query was raised about renovation and construction of an approach road to a local temple in Madhya Pradesh.

During the Question Hour, BJP member Guman Singh Damor asked about restoration of old temples in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.

After Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel tabled the written reply, Domar expressed his dissatisfaction with the reply saying he felt like a bride who goes to her in-laws house and finds there is no toilet.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad rape-murder: Outraged MPs in Rajya Sabha demands justice for India's daughters

Subsequently, Damor also asked a supplementary question about renovation and construction of an approach road to a local temple in the state.

After the minister's response, Birla said the quality of questions should be improved and mentioned that if a member wants a tap in a local temple, it cannot be done by the central government.

Patel said conservation work of protected monuments, including old temples, is attended to regularly by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) as per requirements of different sites and availability of resources.

To a query on whether the government is likely to include more than hundred-year-old temples numbering more than 500 in Ratlam for restoration, the minister said presently there is no such proposal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Winter Session of Parliament
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp