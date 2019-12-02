Home Nation

Mamata to take out thanksgiving rallies to mark TMC victory in Bengal assembly by-elections

The chief minister said that she would begin with Kharagpur Sadar, the constituency TMC's Pradip Sarkar wrested from the BJP.

Published: 02nd December 2019 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she would hold "thanksgiving" programmes in Kharagpur, Karimpur and Kaliaganj assembly constituencies to mark her party's victory from the three seats in the recently held by-polls.

The chief minister also said that she would begin with Kharagpur Sadar -- vacated by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh following his Lok Sabha win from Medinipur.

ALSO READ | Trinamool sweeps West Bengal bypolls, Mamata slams 'arrogant' BJP

TMC's Pradip Sarkar wrested Kharagpur Sadar seat from the BJP in last week's by-elections.

"I'll hold thanksgiving programmes at the three constituencies. The first one will be held in Kharagpur on December 9," Banerjee told reporters outside the Assembly.

Sources close to the TMC chief said the party would take out a rally in Karimpur on December 14, after Banerjee returns from her industrial meet in Digha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TMC Mamata Banerjee Bengal bypolls
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp