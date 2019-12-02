Mamata to take out thanksgiving rallies to mark TMC victory in Bengal assembly by-elections

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she would hold "thanksgiving" programmes in Kharagpur, Karimpur and Kaliaganj assembly constituencies to mark her party's victory from the three seats in the recently held by-polls.

The chief minister also said that she would begin with Kharagpur Sadar -- vacated by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh following his Lok Sabha win from Medinipur.

TMC's Pradip Sarkar wrested Kharagpur Sadar seat from the BJP in last week's by-elections.

"I'll hold thanksgiving programmes at the three constituencies. The first one will be held in Kharagpur on December 9," Banerjee told reporters outside the Assembly.

Sources close to the TMC chief said the party would take out a rally in Karimpur on December 14, after Banerjee returns from her industrial meet in Digha.