MP doctors conduct surgery on 35 women under candlelight, mobile torch, get show cause notice

As per reports, the surgical procedure was carried out in this manner on Saturday, as the generator meant to render power supply was not working.

BHOPAL: Show cause notices have been issued to a Block Medical Officer and a surgeon of a health centre in Birsinghpur area of Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, following reports that sterilization procedure was carried out by them on 35 women under cell-phone torch and candlelight. It is said that the women were subsequently made to lie down on the floor following the surgery.

Attendants of the women alleged that they were called for the surgical procedure at around 12.30 pm, but the actual sterilization started at around 5 pm, as the surgeon from district hospital arrived there at around 
4.30 pm.

The Satna district chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Ashok Awadhiya started the probe into the entire matter on Sunday. He reportedly visited the concerned health centre and gathered details of entire matter.

