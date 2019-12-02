Home Nation

Sanjay Raut calls Anant Kumar Hegde's Rs 40,000 crore claim 'treachery with Maharashtra'

Hegde had claimed that Fadnavis was made Maharashtra Chief Minister to prevent central funds worth Rs 40,000 crore, from being "misused" by the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congres

Published: 02nd December 2019 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (File Photo| IANS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After BJP lawmaker Anant Kumar Hegde claimed that Devendra Fadnavis was made Maharashtra chief minister despite not having a majority to prevent central funds worth Rs 40,000 crore from being misused, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that this is "treachery with Maharashtra."

"BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde says Devendra Fadanvis as CM for 80 hours, moved Maharashtra's Rs 40000 cr to Centre? This is treachery with Maharashtra," Raut tweeted.

Hegde had claimed that Fadnavis was made Maharashtra Chief Minister to prevent central funds worth Rs 40,000 crore, from being "misused" by the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

ALSO READ | Fadnavis swearing-in was BJP 'drama' to save Rs 40,000 crore central funds: Ananth Kumar Hegde

"You all know our man in Maharashtra became Chief Minister for 80 hours. Then, Fadnavis resigned. Why did he do this drama? Didn't we know that we don't have majority and yet he became Chief Minister? This is the question everyone is asking" Hegde said in Uttar Kannada on Sunday.

The MP from Uttara Kannada said that the BJP staged a "drama" to move the money to the central government.

"A chief minister has access to around Rs 40,000 crore from the Centre. He knew if Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena government comes to power it would misuse funds meant for development. So, it was decided that there should be a drama. Fadnavis became chief minister and in 15 hours he moved Rs 40,000 crore back to Centre," Hegde added.

Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister on November 23 while NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as his deputy. However, on November 26 Fadnavis announced his resignation after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state assembly.

On November 28, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the state's chief minister. 

