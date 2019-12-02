Home Nation

WATCH | Congress leader mistakenly cheers for Priyanka Chopra instead of 'Priyanka Gandhi'

Three-time MLA from Bawana, Surender Kumar, was seen in a video saying, 'Sonia Gandhi Zindabad, Congress Party Zindabad, Rahul Gandhi Zindabad, Priyanka Chopra Zindabad'.

Published: 02nd December 2019

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress former MLA Surender Kumar on Sunday made a blunder during a public rally by mistakenly stating 'Priyanka Chopra Zindabad" instead of cheering for party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The video of the rally has gone viral on social media wherein the three-time MLA from Bawana can be heard saying, "Sonia Gandhi Zindabad (long-lived), Congress Party Zindabad, Rahul Gandhi Zindabad, Priyanka Chopra Zindabad."

Soon after realising his mistake, Kumar apologised and corrected himself and said, "Priyanka Gandhi Zindabad". In 2017 by-polls, Kumar lost to AAP's Ram Chander.

Taking to Twitter, Akali Dal leader and MLA from Rajouri Garden, Manjinder Singh Sirsa took a dig at Congress leader and said: "In the Congress rally, slogans are being raised for Priyanka Chopra. It seems the whole party is Pappu."

Twitterati too got the opportunity to pull the leg of the Congress leader.

Currently, Priyanka Chopra is residing in America with her husband and pop singer Nick Jonas. The couple tied the knot on December 1 last year in a lavish wedding, which was hosted in Jodhpur. 

