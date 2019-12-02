Home Nation

Your votes to decide if state will walk on path of development or Naxalism: Amit Shah in Jharkhand

Shah challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is also in Jharkhand, to give an account of his party's development programmes in the region over the past 55 ye

Published: 02nd December 2019 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah addresses an election rally in support of BJP candidate Satyendra Nath Tiwary ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections in Garhwa district Thursday Nov. 28 2019.

Amit Shah addresses an election rally. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHAKRADHARPUR: BJP national president Amit Shah on Monday urged the people of Jharkhand to exercise franchise in favour of his party, contending that their votes would decide if the state would walk on the path of development or Naxalism.

Addressing a poll meeting here, he challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is also in Jharkhand, to give an account of his party's development programmes in the region over the past 55 years.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in Jharkhand today. I would like to ask him to give an account of his party's development programmes of 55 years, we are here with our account of five years," he stated.

Taking a dig at the opposition camp, Shah, who is also the Union home minister, said parties that exploit tribals, indulge in graft worth crores, and buy and sell poll tickets could never work for Jharkhand's development.

"Your votes will decide the future of Jharkhand; whether the state will walk on path of development or Naxalism," the BJP chief added.

Assembly elections are being held in Jharkhand in five phases.

Chakradharpur will go to polls in the second phase on December 7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Jharkhand elections Jharkhand Polls
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp