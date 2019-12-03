17-year-old girl chained, repeatedly raped by father in Rajasthan' s Jalore

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Even as the entire country remains outraged over the Hyderabad gangrape and murder tragedy, a horrific case has emerged in Rajasthan's Jalore district.

A 17-year-old girl in Jalore was chained and allegedly raped repeatedly by her father in their home according to the local police.

In her complaint, the minor girl has alleged that her father started torturing her with repeated rapes after she had seen her father with a family member, with whom he had an illicit relationship, in a compromising position.

According to the police complaint, the father allegedly kept the daughter’s hands and legs tied with heavy chains and raped her repeatedly.

Police officials say the complaint was lodged by the maternal uncle of the girl after she managed to flee the house and narrated the sordid tale.

A medical test of the victim would also be conducted soon, according to Jalore police.

According to SHO of the local police station, Girdhar Singh, the police has registered a case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the case is being probed by the Deputy SP of the SC/ST cell in the district.