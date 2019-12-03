Crores of people in Bihar set to form 1,600 km long human chain on January 19, 2020

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Come January 19 Bihar will set yet another world record of over 16,200-km long human chain formation with more than 8 crore people across Bihar to reaffirm commitment towards liquor ban.

This would be the third human chain formation after an 11,292-km long human chain was formed in Bihar for the first time in 2017 comprising of 2 crore people.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claimed that the 16,200-km long formation of human chain on January 19 in 2020 would be a manifestation of people's resolve to ensure complete prohibition and fight against social evils like child marriage and dowry.

The human chain would also create awareness on the conservation of water for life and greenery.

"The people's commitment on Jal-Jeevan-Haryali would be reflected through the formation of world's longest 16,200-km human chain with more than 8 crore people," a senior officer of education department said.

In 2018, around 4 crore people formed a 14000-km long human-chain showing solidarity to the liquor ban made effective in the state from April 5 in 2016.

According to official order issued to all district education offices, the formation of human-chain will start from 11.30 am to next 30 minutes on January 19.

The centre point of proposed third human-chain would be at the historic Gandhi maidan and all district headquarters would be linked with the formation of human-chain in all the 38 districts.

The longest 1320-km long human-chain will be formed in Muzaffarpur followed by 732-km long in Samastipur, 696-km long in Patna, 648-km long in each West and East Champaran, 576-km long in Saran, 564-km long in Sitamarhi, 516-km long in Gaya, 504-km in Rohtas and Nalanda each and other districts.

Elaborate security arrangement will be made to ensure the safety of people.

Among them, the participation of women and girls is expected to be in massive numbers.

"If everything goes well, this would be the world's longest human-chain ever made for the causes of social reforms and anti-alcoholism The Indian satellites would be clearly capturing the human chain from the space", said a senior preferring anonymity.