DMK leader Stalin demands government job for kin of the deceased in Mettupalayam wall collapse

COIMBATORE: DMK president MK Stalin who met the family members of 17 people who were killed in a house collapse at Mettupalayam in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday demanded the state government must provide government job to the family members of the deceased.

The opposition party leader, who spoke to the media after meeting the family members of the deceased at Mettupalayam, further said that the Rs 4 lakh solatium announced by the Chief Minister to the kin of the deceased is not enough and additional amount should be given to them.

"The government should construct new houses and carry out proper investigation for arresting the accused who has constructed a compound wall that fell over the houses and killed 17 people on Sunday morning," he said.

MK Stalin also spoke to the district collector K Rajamani over phone and enquired about the rescue works carried so far.