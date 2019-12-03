FIR lodged against former Uttar Pradesh DGP, four police officials

Home Nation

By IANS

LUCKNOW: An FIR has been file against Brijlal, a former Uttar Pradesh DGP and now chairman of the SC/ST Commission, and four other police officers on a complaint filed by a constable who was dismissed from service in 2011.

The FIR was lodged on the orders of the Allahabad High Court and the Supreme court.

Other officers named in the FIR are then Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar, then Additional Superintendent of Police Shakeel Ahmed, then Reserve Police Lines Inspector Ram Bahadur Singh, and then Station House Officer of City Kotwali, Yogendra Prasad.

The case dates back to 2011 when a local court asked the police to register a complaint against Brijlal and the four others on the complaint of sacked constable Brijendra Singh Yadav.

Yadav had alleged that he was harassed by senior police officers because he had formed a welfare trust for non-gazetted policemen and families.

He added that senior officers were harassing him after he had raised the issue of Rs 25 a month being deducted from non-gazetted policemen's salary.

Brijlal said: "The constable was dismissed for instigating others in the force against senior officials. Action was taken on disciplinary grounds."

