Home Nation

ISRO remains tight-lipped on Chennai engineer's discovery of Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander 

ISRO Chairman Sivan and Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre director S Somanath couldn't be contacted however, sources said was informed by NASA about the findings before it went public.

Published: 03rd December 2019 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

Vikram lander

Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: ISRO officials have remained tight-lipped throughout Tuesday even as social media was going gala about a Chennai techie, Shanmugam Subramanian who was credited by NASA for tipping-off about Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander debris site on Moon's surface.

Efforts to contact ISRO Chairman Sivan and Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) director S Somanath for comments went in vain.

However, sources told Express that ISRO was informed by NASA about the findings before it went public.

ALSO READ: Chennai engineer spotted Vikram lander debris just a month after crash landing, confirms NASA

John Keller, deputy project scientist, NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, said the space agency has taken time to interpret as well as made sure that all stakeholders had an opportunity to comment before
they would announce the results, which implied it had informed ISRO beforehand.

But, few ISRO scientists are questioning the claim. A senior scientist, who analysed the before and after images of crash landing site of Vikram shared by NASA, said: "An object of 800 kgs moving at a
speed of 530 km per hour would have created a crater on impact. If you zoom into the images NASA shared I don't see any new dent. The surface area where it supposedly crashed has fine sand. The impact should have created a dent. I can see only change in colour. The white speck what they are calling Vikram lander debris can be anything," the scientist told Express on the condition of anonymity.

The truth will be out when Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC), which has a ground resolution of 0.32 metres, scans the debris site.

NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has passed over the mission’s intended landing site, on a high plain near the south pole, several times since September. But initial analyses of the images did not reveal an obvious impact scar comparable to the Beresheet lander launched by Israel this year, which crashed in April.

NASA scientists noted that the spacecraft might have been hidden in the shadows.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shanmugam Subramanian Chandrayaan 2 Vikram Lander Vikram lander debris site NASA
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch CCTV footage | Minor girl drives car over elderly man in Tirupur
Man assaults bank manager, tout at gunpoint for refusing to sanction loan
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp