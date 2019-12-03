Kartarpur transforms into 'love corridor' for this cross-border couple

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Three-days-ago, in a first, online love came to light from Kartarpur Corridor as a Sikh girl from Rohtak in Haryana went to the Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan through the corridor and then suddenly disappeared to meet her Pakistani lover whom she had befriended through social media but she was sent back home.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) President and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that Manjit Kaur who hails from Rohtak in Haryana got in touch with a Pakistani man through social media.

Cautioning the visitors while visiting Kartarpur Sahib, he wrote on this twitter handle, "Thanking Almighty that Manjit Kaur of Haryana was sent back to India otherwise her fate would have been same as other Sikh or Hindu girls in Pakistan who are forced to convert to Islam. I want to caution visitors of Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan; pls be aware about this honeytrap.’’

Highlighting that in the past, several incidents have surfaced of Sikh girls being trapped, Sirsa claimed the Pakistani man lured the girl to meet him there through the Kartarpur corridor.

Sources said that the girl had gone to meet her online boyfriend who had also come to the Gurdwara from the Pakistani side.

They first met at the sanctum sanctorum of the gurdwara and they were later apprehended by the security personnel when they were roaming in the gurdwara complex.

Sources further said that Kaur was sent back to India after questioning by the Pakistani authorities but her boyfriend was detained by the local police for further interrogation.

The Indian authorities and security agencies, however, were not aware of any such incident as the Pakistani Ranger did not inform the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel about the online love episode.