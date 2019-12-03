Home Nation

Keeping 2021 Bengal polls in mind, AIMIM plans to organise mega rally in Kolkata

Published: 03rd December 2019 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (File | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: In a bid to reach out to the Muslim community of the state ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls, the AIMIM led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is set to organize a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in January next year, a party leader said on Tuesday.

The party has sought permission from the authorities to hold the rally in the second week of January, which will have Owaisi as the main speaker, state president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Zameerul Hasan told PTI.

"We have already sent a letter to the authorities seeking a suitable date in the second week of January 2020 for a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground. Asaduddin Owaisi will be the main speaker," Hasan said.

After the successful completion of the rally, the Hyderabad MP's younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi and other senior leaders of AIMIM would tour various districts of West Bengal to strengthen the party's organisation, he said.

Asaduddin Owaisi recently said his party has been working in the state for a year-and-a-half and will contest the next assembly elections.

The AIMIM has been holding street corner meetings in minority dominated areas of the city and the state.

The development comes weeks after a war of words between Mamata Banerjee and Asaduddin Owaisi, after the West Bengal chief minister warned the people against "minority extremism", in an obvious attack on the AIMIM.

Owaisi was quick to hit back saying Muslims in the TMC chief's state are ranked "worst" on development indicators.

The political landscape of West Bengal may go for a change with the AIMIM deciding to contest the 2021 Assembly polls, signalling the advent of a new player in a hugely polarised arena where Banerjee's TMC holds sway over Muslim votes.

