Lalu Prasad Yadav re-elected for 11th consecutive term as national RJD chief

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving a jail term in connection with the fodder scam in Ranchi, continued as Rashtra Janata Dal’s (RJD) national president for 11 consecutive terms.

The party leaders re-elected him unopposed to have final say in the party affairs on Tuesday.

The RJD was founded by him in 1997 with the motto of ensuring social equality, justice, empowerment and dignity to underprivileged people.

The nomination papers of Lalu Prasad Yadav were filed by his sons, Tejashawi and Tej Pratap Yadav, on his behalf to the party office on Monday.

Party sources said that the nomination paper duly signed by Lalu Prasad Yadav in Ranchi's Birsa Munda jail were brought to him by his close political aide Bhola Yadav.

Almost all senior RJD leaders including Dr Raghuvans Prasad Singh and state president Jagdanand Singh, among others, were present during the election.

BJP senior leader and state health minister reacting on Yadav’s re-election as the national president of RJD said that RJD has a party of a family in which one who proposes also disposes.