'Make in India' should not become 'Dump in India': LS members on Recycling of Ships Bill

BSP's Danish Ali stressed that the safety of workers should not be compromised in the name of generating employment.

Published: 03rd December 2019 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha

The lower House of Parliament on Monday. (Photo| Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha members demanded on Tuesday that the bill seeking to regulate ship-breaking in India be discussed in detail to ensure it has adequate measures to reduce the impact on the environment, saying 'Make in India' should not become "Dump in India".

Make in India is the government's ambitious programme to boost manufacturing in the country.

Participating in a debate on Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019, a few members demanded that the government ensure adequate measures are taken to mitigate the impact of ship-breaking on the environment.

"Do not make India a dumping ground," NCP member Supriya Sule said, expressing apprehensions that 'Make in India' could become 'Dump in India.'

BSP's Danish Ali stressed that safety of workers should not be compromised in the name of generating employment.

He also said 'Make in India' should not become 'Dump in India' or 'Break in India'.

Suggesting that the bill needs to discussed in detail as it has implications on the environment, K Veeraswamy (DMK) said about 3,000 ships are broken every year and the bulk of them in developing nations such as Bangladesh and Turkey and India.

A Samanta (BJD) said ship-breaking is a dangerous occupation and hence should be subject to strict safety guidelines.

