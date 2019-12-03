Home Nation

Man from PoK nabbed near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

The man was identified as Tariq Mahmood, a resident of Chai Nalla village of Samahani Tehsil in Bhimber district of PoK.

Published: 03rd December 2019 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC , Border , War

For representation purposes

By PTI

JAMMU: A man from a Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) village was nabbed after he infiltrated into this side from across the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, a police officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said alert Army troops guarding the LoC noticed a man who was trying to sneak into the Indian territory in an area of Nowshera sector.

The man was challenged and then nabbed, he said.

The incident took place in the afternoon, Manhas added.

The man was handed over to police at Nowshera police station and necessary formalities, including his medical examination, were conducted, he said.

During the initial investigation, the man was identified as Tariq Mahmood, a resident of Chai Nalla village of Samahani Tehsil in Bhimber district of PoK, Manhas said.

The cognisance of the matter has been taken under relevant sections of law and the accused is being questioned, he said.

The SSP said no weapon or incriminating material was recovered from the intruder.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan Occupied Kashmir Line of Control
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch CCTV footage | Minor girl drives car over elderly man in Tirupur
Man assaults bank manager, tout at gunpoint for refusing to sanction loan
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp