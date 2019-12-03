Home Nation

Muzaffarpur Police closes sedition case against 49 eminent citizens

On July 23, as many as 49 renowned personalities from different fields wrote a letter to PM Modi expressing concerns over the incidents of mob-lynching.

(From left to right ) Shyam Benegal, Anurag Kashyap, Manirathnam

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said that the Muzaffarpur Police has filed the closure report in a sedition case registered against 49 eminent citizens for writing a letter to the Prime Minister expressing their concern about mob lynching.

"A case was registered under Section 124A and others provisions of IPC in Sadar Police Station, Muzaffarpur on October 02 2019, against persons, mostly belonging to the film industry, for allegedly trying to discredit the country. After due investigation, the police has filed a closure report in the case," MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said in a reply in Lok Sabha today.

"The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) does not maintain specific data on the arrest of journalists. Central Government attaches the highest importance to the safety and security to every citizen of the country including journalists. The existing laws for the protection of citizens also cover journalists," he said.

On July 23, as many as 49 renowned personalities from different fields, including singer Shubha Mudgal, actor Konkona Sen Sharma, and filmmaker and Anurag Kashyap, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concerns over the incidents of mob-lynching.

They had sought an exemplary punishment to be meted out to the accused in such cases.

