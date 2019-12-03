Home Nation

New recruits in Naga rebel groups not to get jobs

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Centre has made it clear that the new recruits of various insurgent groups in Nagaland will not get jobs automatically as a part of rehabilitation post-settlement of the Naga issue.

Centre’s representative, Lt Gen (retd) Shokin Chauhan, who is the chairman of Ceasefire Monitoring Group, said the rebels would be subject to verification.

He said once the Centre and the Naga rebel groups sign the final agreement, the armed members of the groups would be rehabilitated based on the number of years they spent in the groups. He did not mention how many years of service in a rebel group will make one eligible for rehabilitation.

He appealed to parents to not send their children to the groups for recruitment saying they were not going to be rehabilitated. He also urged the groups to refrain from carrying out fresh recruitment drives.

Recently, 32 youth were rescued by the security forces from the state’s Mon district. They were allegedly lured with jobs and being taken to a camp of the rebels.

On Sunday, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio exuded confidence the final Naga agreement was round the corner.
 

