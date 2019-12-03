Home Nation

Not quitting BJP: Pankaja Munde on removing party name from her Twitter bio

Political circles were abuzz since Sunday when Pankaja wrote a Facebook post on her 'future journey' in view of changed political circumstances in Maharashtra.

Published: 03rd December 2019 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra Women and Child Welfare Minister Pankaja Munde. | PTI File

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: While putting an end to the speculations of her leaving party, former Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde said that she feels hurt due to distortion of her social media post and reassured that she won’t be leaving the party.

“I’m thinking of leaving party is a hoax. My facebook post was distorted to draw the inference. I’m feeling very much hurt because of this. I won’t leave the party, rebellion is not in my blood,” Munde told reporters here on Tuesday evening.

Speculations of her thinking of quitting party had begun on Sunday after her social media post. It got air after the mention of BJP was found missing from her twitter bio.

The party symbol of the lotus was seen on her Facebook post on Tuesday.

However, speculations of all the disgruntled elements in state BJP like Eknath Khadse and Prakash Mehta likely to gather at Parli of Beed district on birth anniversary rally of Gopinath Munde to express solidarity peaked.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Monday had assured that all is well and she won’t be leaving the party. However, with the speculations peaking up party began firefighting exercise.

Senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde and former minister Prof. Ram Shinde rushed to visit Munde at her Royal Stone residence on Tuesday afternoon.

Shinde said, after an hour-long meeting, that Pankaja was hurt because of the distortion of her post by the media.

“Every year at Gopinath Gad she makes some major announcement to give direction to followers of Munde. The post was about announcement of the rally. She was hurt because it was distorted in the media,” Shinde said.

ALSO READ | Pankaja Munde not quitting BJP: Maharashtra party chief Chandrakant Patil

“Her father Gopinath Munde contributed immensely in taking the party to all parts of Maharashtra. She keeps getting invitations from party workers all over the state. This whole episode appears to be an attempt to misguide such party workers. She should announce her stand on this at a right time,” he added.

Tawde preferred not to speak to media in detail after the meeting.

“Anybody who is loyal to the party feels hurt when such things are discussed in media,” he said and added that he was sure that she would give a right direction to her followers on December 12.

“Looking at the changed political scenario in state, there is a need to think and decide the way ahead. I need time for some 8-10 days to communicate with myself. Our future journey need to be decided against the backdrop of current political changes,” she wrote in her Facebook post in Marathi.

“What to do next? Which path to be taken? What can we give to people? What is our strength? What are the expectations of people? I will think about all these aspects and come before you on December 12,” she posted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pankaja Munde BJP
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp