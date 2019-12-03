Home Nation

Opposition to devise joint strategy to defeat Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha

With the Centre expected to bring the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament soon, like-minded opposition parties are likely to meet to discuss the strategy to thwarts its passage.    

Published: 03rd December 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka B K Hariprasad

Congress Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka B K Hariprasad (File Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

While the BJP is confident of mustering up the required numbers for the Bill to sail through in the Rajya Sabha, the stand of parties like the Shiv Sena, which has joined the opposition ranks, the YSR Congress and the BJD could be important.   

“We have the required number to pass the Bill in the Rajya Sabha. We have not held any talks with the Shiv Sena and it will be passed without their support,” said a senior BJP leader.

On the other hand, the opposition leaders are expected to meet to devise a joint strategy. “We are opposed to the Bill. Let us see the copy of the Bill. Like-minded parties will sit together to discuss it,” said Congress leader Anand Sharma.      

The Bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to illegal immigrants from six persecuted non-Muslim communities who fled Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. “There should be no differentiation on the basis of religion, which this Bill does,” said SP MP Javed Ali Khan, explaining the reason for opposing the Bill.

A TMC Rajya Sabha MP said the party will take an official stand once the Bill is introduced, but it is opposed to the legislation as it discriminates against a particular community.

Tabled in the Lok Sabha in 2016, the CAB was reviewed by the Joint Parliamentary Committee and then passed by the Lower House in January 2019. It could not be passed in the RS due to opposition.

Home Minister Amit Shah is holding talks with Northeastern state’s representatives to address their concerns regarding the Bill.   

