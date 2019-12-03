Portfolio allocation in Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government to take more time: Sources

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Contrary to expectations, the portfolio allocation of the Uddhav Thackeray government didn’t take place on Tuesday though the allocation of residential bungalows and offices has been completed.

Most of the Congress leaders in the state have gone to Delhi to discuss and finalize portfolios that the party has got.

Hence, the portfolio allocation of the government would only be complete after the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (MVA) gets a green signal from the Delhi, said sources.

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar suddenly cancelled his programs at Jalna and Shirdi on Tuesday morning and decided to stay back in Mumbai.

This led to speculation that the portfolio allocation of MVA Government under Uddhav Thackeray is likely to be announced today.

Later it was said that if the Congress leaders return from Delhi it can be announced by evening.

However, there doesn’t seem to be any development on that front as yet.

Earlier it was said that the Shiv Sena and Congress were keen on immediate cabinet expansion but the NCP had sought more time for finalizing candidature for the Deputy CM’s post.

Though party Chief Sharad Pawar said that the majority of party MLAs and leaders feel that the Deputy CM’s post should go to Ajit Pawar, the party has not taken any decision as yet.

Sharad Pawar too is said to be in Delhi for parliament session. This also led to speculations that the portfolio allocation might get extended even till December 12, the birthday of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar.

Meanwhile, as the allocation of residential bungalows and offices was completed by the administration, officials confided that the ‘Devgiri’ bungalow has been reserved for Ajit Pawar.

During the UPA rule in the state between 1999 and 2014 when Ajit Pawar was Deputy Chief Minister, he had occupied the same bungalow and hence his office had requested to reserve the bungalow for him officials said.