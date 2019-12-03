Home Nation

Ranchi diary

Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) held a workshop on assessment of safety plan to discuss the measures which could be taken to eliminate mining accidents.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Workshop to eliminate mining accidents by 2030
Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) held a workshop on assessment of safety plan to discuss the measures which could be taken to eliminate mining accidents. Experts discussed on the issue of risk assessment at mining activities at large in the workshop. Deputy Director General, South Eastern Zone, DGMS, SS Bagchi said that main focus of workshop was to discuss measures to eliminate fatal mining accidents by 2030. He said that before 1990, there was an average case of 80 to 100 mining accidents every year. This, he said, has gone down up to 50 a year.

21 women polling booths in Ranchi
As Ranchi gears up to vote in the third phase of Assembly elections on December 12, there will be special polling booths prioritising safety of female voters. Out of a total of 2,771 polling stations, 21 All Women Polling Booths will come up in the city. Ranchi district includes three Assembly constituencies. Ranchi will have 2 such booths; Hatia will have 11, while Kanke will have 8. According to district officials, it is a confidence building measure for women voters to encourage them to come out and cast their votes. Ranchi has a total of over 17.5 lakh voters, out of those about 9 lakh are male, 8.4 lakh are female and 65 are transgender voters. Other amenities being provided at these booths will include chairs for the elderly, ramps and wheel chairs for the specially-abled.

Stations under Hatia division to get Wi-Fi
Out of 45 stations coming under Hatia Rail Division, 44 have been connected through internet with free Wi-Fi facility. Most of these stations are located in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas,  Now, people living in the periphery of these stations are enjoying free Wi-Fi service and getting connected with the mainstream. The only station, which is yet to be connected with internet, is Tatisilwai. After getting this station connected with Wi-Fi, Hatia will become Jharkhand’s only division to have this facility in all its stations. This will be a major achievement for Indian Railways.

Fall in number of first-time voters in Ranchi
Despite measures taken by the Ranchi district administration, the number of young voters of 18-19 years age has dropped up to 50 per cent within five years as compared to the electoral roll published in 2014. According to the electoral roll of 2014, the total number of young voters was 78,120 which dropped this time to 47,740, which is a massive fall in numbers. Notably, vote enrolment drives were conducted to enlist more young voters into the list, but the efforts did not bear results.

