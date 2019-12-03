Home Nation

SC refuses to pass any direction on contempt plea over functioning of Lokpal

There is the limited scope of contempt petition and the NGO can file a separate petition seeking directions for effective functioning, it said.

Published: 03rd December 2019 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court of India, New Delhi

Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday refused to pass any direction with regard to "effective functioning" of anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal and disposed of a contempt plea filed by an NGO which had sought the appointment of the country's first anti-graft authority.

There is the limited scope of contempt petition and the NGO can file a separate petition seeking directions for effective functioning, it said.

A bench of Justices Navin Sinha and Krishna Murari was told by advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for Common Cause that though the country's first anti-graft body has been appointed, there are no rules framed as to how the complaints will be lodged or no directorate of prosecution, which is affecting its "effective functioning".

Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre said that the contempt plea has become infructuous as all the appointments have been made as per law.

Bhushan then vehemently insisted that his submission on effective functioning be recorded in the order and they be allowed to file a separate petition.

The bench said, "Mr.Bhushan you want court's shoulder but we will not provide you".

Venugopal opposed the submission saying that Lokpal is not even party in the petition, therefore no such submission be recorded.

The bench then disposed of the petition saying that "the submission with regard to effective functioning cannot be a subject matter of this contempt petition".

The contempt petition raised the issue of non-appointment of Lokpal despite the apex court's judgement of April 27, 2017.

On March 27, President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to Lokpal chairperson former Supreme Court judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose.

Former Chief Justices of different high courts -- Justices Dilip B Bhosale, Pradip Kumar Mohanty, Abhilasha Kumari and Ajay Kumar Tripathi -- have been appointed as judicial members in the Lokpal.

Former first woman chief of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Archana Ramasundaram, ex-Maharashtra chief secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain, former IRS officer Mahender Singh and Gujarat cadre ex-IAS officer Indrajeet Prasad Gautam are non-judicial members of the Lokpal.

On March 7, during the hearing of the plea of NGO, the top court was informed by the Centre that search committee, headed by former apex court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, had recommended to the selection committee three names each for the Lokpal panel -- chairperson, judicial member and non-judicial member.

The top court had also refused to pass any direction for putting the names shortlisted by the search committee in public domain after the NGO submitted that the Lokpal Act mentions about transparency and therefore names should be uploaded on the website.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lokpal Supreme Court
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp