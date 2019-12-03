Home Nation

Three including a couple jump-off eighth floor in Ghaziabad; son, daughter, pet found dead in flat

'The incident took place following an altercation between the man, his wife and working partner over monetary dispute and supposed extramarital affair', police said.

Published: 03rd December 2019 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: A man, his wife and another woman allegedly jumped to their death from the eighth floor of their building after the couple killed their teenage son and daughter in Indirapuram on the outskirts of Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

Businessman Gulshan Vasudeva (45), his wife Praveen and manager Sanjana jumped to their death in the early hours of Tuesday from the eighth floor of their apartment block in Krishna Apra society in Indirapuram, police said.

Before committing suicide, Gulshan killed his son Hritik (14) and daughter Hritika (18).

He also killed his pet rabbit, City Superintendent of Police Maneesh Mishra said.

The police are probing whether the children were strangled to death or some poisonous substance was injected into them.

The police also found blood on the bed which they suspect was that of the rabbit.

The cause of the children's death would be ascertained after the autopsy report, Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh told PTI.

Police suspect that a monetary dispute could be the reason behind the incident.

The society's guard heard loud thud and spotted the three people lying on the ground.

He immediately informed the police who found the bodies of the children after entering the house.

Gulshan, a jeans trader, Praveen and Sanjana were rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead.

Police said that Sanjana had been living with the couple for the last six years.

The police also found a message scrawled on a wall of the apartment, blaming his brother-in-law Rakesh Verma for putting him and his family under financial distress, which compelled him to commit suicide, police said.

In the message, Gulshan has stated that all five of them must be cremated at one place.

It also mentioned the phone numbers of Gulshan's father and brother.

Some currency notes were also found pasted on the wall possibly to cover the expenditure of the cremation, police said.

According to the police, Gulshan faced financial problems as Rakesh, a resident of Shalimar Garden in Sahibabad, had taken Rs 2 crore from him to invest in real estate but failed to hand over the property.

Police said whenever Gulshan asked him for the money, he would give cheques to him which would bounce.

Gulshan had also lodged an FIR in 2015 against Rakesh at Sahibabad Police Station after which he along with his mother were jailed, SSP Singh said.

Rakesh's family members were detained and police were conducting raids on his possible hideouts, police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ghaziabad police
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp