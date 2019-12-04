Home Nation

14,500 NGOs banned by government from receiving foreign funds

Certificates of registration of 1,808 FCRA registered NGOs have been canceled recently for non-submission of mandatory annual returns for 2017-18.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 14,500 NGOs, registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), were banned in the last five years from receiving funds from abroad, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai also said so far this year, the ministry has cancelled FCRA registration of 1,808 NGOs.

"Registration certificates of approximately 14,500 associations have been cancelled during the last five years," he said in a written reply.

The FCRA and rules made there-under provide that all FCRA NGOs and associations have to file annual returns on time.

The non-compliant NGOs are issued notices and reminders through the online mechanism.

Further action like suspension and cancellation of registration certificate are also taken against non-compliant NGOs.

The minister said the FCRA registered NGOs in the country have received a total of Rs 2,244.77 crore in 2018-19 (as on November 28) and Rs 16,902.41 crore in 2017-18.

