Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to Nirmala Sitharaman over 'Nirbala' remark

Chowdhury had made the remarks in the Lower House during a debate on the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, on Monday.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Wednesday apologised to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the 'Nirbala' remark he made on Monday.

"During a discussion in the House, I had addressed our Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as Nirbala. Nirmala ji is like my sister and I am like her brother. If my words have hurt her then I am sorry," Chowdhury said in the Lok Sabha.

He had said, "We do have a lot of respect for you, but sometimes we wonder if it wouldn't be more apt to address you as 'Nirbala' Sitharaman instead of Nirmala Sitharaman. She heads the Finance Ministry, but we do not know whether you are even able to speak your mind or not."

Sitharaman had, however, dismissed Chowdhury's remarks and said that all women in BJP were in fact "Sabla" (strong).

