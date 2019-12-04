Home Nation

Battered in bypolls, Bengal BJP asks party leaders to campaign on Citizenship Bill

The West Bengal BJP unit called an emergency meet of all district presidents and top leaders during the day.

Published: 04th December 2019 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Battered by the party's dismal performance in the recent by-polls, the West Bengal BJP unit on Wednesday asked its district units to start a door-to-door campaign on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which aims at providing citizenship to non-Muslim refugees.

The directive comes in the backdrop of the contentious citizenship bill, which has created strong resentment in the Northeastern states, is set to be tabled in Parliament with the Union Cabinet giving its clearance to the draft law.

The West Bengal BJP unit called an emergency meet of all district presidents and top leaders during the day.

BJP national general secretary and West Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya along with senior party leader Shiv Prakash were present at the meeting.

Apart from discussing the issue of CAB, other organisational aspects of the party were also deliberated and leaders were told to fix lacunae ahead of the next year's civic polls.

"We have been asked to conduct door-to-door campaign from this month itself, once the bill is tabled and passed in Parliament. We have been told to reach out to each and every household of the area and blocks and speak to the people about CAB. We will also organize small street corner meetings and seminars to reach to the masses," a senior BJP leader said.

ALSO READ | Anti-Citizenship Bill protests intensify in Assam

With its pitch to implement NRC in West Bengal hitting the BJP hard in the recent by-polls in the state, the saffron party has decided to raise awareness on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill by conducting workshops and classes for cadres, another senior BJP leader said.

Ruling Trinamool Congress is opposed to both NRC and the CAB.

The BJP scored a duck in the by-elections to Karimpur, Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar Assembly seats, which was the saffron party's first electoral tussle with the TMC in the state since its impressive performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

"While analysing the by-poll results, we found that our cadres were not aware of the clauses of the CAB because of which they failed to spread the message."

"So, party classes, workshops and seminars will be held at the booth-level to educate cadres about the bill. TMC's misinformation campaign on the NRC will be countered by a positive campaign on CAB," he said.

The publication of the final updated NRC (National Register of Citizens) in Assam, which left out over 19.

6 lakh people, including over 12 lakh Hindus and Bengali Hindus, has changed the political narrative in West Bengal, with the TMC appearing to be in an advantageous position over the BJP, he added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB, which aims to provide citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, has been slammed by several opposition parties as communal and divisive with Congress threatening to go to Supreme Court to challenge the proposed legislation.

At a briefing of the cabinet meeting, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the government has taken care of the interests of everyone and "the interest of India".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Bengal BJP Citizenship Bill
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp