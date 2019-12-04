Home Nation

Congress puts up four demands in Mainpuri girl's death case

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking an impartial probe in the matter.

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Congress has put up four demands before the Yogi Adityanath government in the Mainpuri case in which a girl student was found dead in mysterious circumstances in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Misra said that the Yogi Adityanath government had shown complete insensitivity in dealing with the case.

"We demand that the case be handed over to the CBI at the earliest so that the family can get justice. Secondly, a women/girl/child safety index data should be prepared in the state. Thirdly, we want that a special commission should be set up to work on the data and take remedial steps. Our fourth demand is that the family of the girl in Mainpuri be given compensation of Rs one crore," she said.

The CLP leader said that the case was over two and a half months old, but the local administration had been dismissing it as a case of suicide, ignoring the family's assertion that it was a case of murder.

"The removal of district magistrate and superintendent of police alone will not serve the purpose. Why is the government trying to save the culprits? The family is claiming that there is foul play in the girl's death. The CBI should take up the case immediately so that evidence is not tampered with," she said.

Aradhana Misra said that there had been a spurt in crimes against women and children, but the state government had failed to take any steps to check it.

The 16-year-old girl was found hanging in a prayer room of the residential school in Mainpuri on September 16.

While the police insisted that it was a case of suicide, the girl's family members had alleged that she was murdered and blamed the school authorities for not informing them immediately about the incident even after she was declared dead in the district hospital.

