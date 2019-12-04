Home Nation

Differently-abled in Meghalaya want job reservation implemented

Kharjana said that the Federation will launch its second phase of agitation on December 19 if the government does not accept their demand.

Published: 04th December 2019 04:17 PM

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

SHILLONG: While the world on Tuesday celebrates the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, persons with disabilities in Meghalaya found nothing to cheer about and to the streets instead, demanding implementation of the 4 per cent job reservation for the differently-abled in various state government departments.

More than 100 persons with disabilities under the banner of the Federation of Persons with Disabilities staged a sit-in protest at a parking lot adjacent to the state's additional secretariat holding placards demanding implementation of job reservation at the earliest in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

On Monday, the government had appealed to the Federation to call off its agitation but the latter rejected the appeal saying that the government is not serious about complying with their various demands.

"It is disheartening for us to agitate on this very important occasion (International Day of Persons with Disabilities) but the government has forced us to do so after it failed to meet our demand," said Starwin Kharjana, the senior member of the Federation.

The Federation has also threatened to seek legal recourse against the Meghalaya government if it fails to fully implement job reservation in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

Kharjana also said that the Federation will launch its second phase of agitation on December 19 if the government does not accept their demand.

