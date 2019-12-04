Disc jockey arrested for 4-year-old girl's rape and murder in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Police have cracked the ghastly rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Mhow town of Indore district within 48 hours with the arrest of a 28-year-old disc jockey (DJ) on Wednesday.

Ankit Singh, a resident of Mhow, had kidnapped the girl, who was sleeping with her labourer parents on the footpath, in the wee hours of Monday before raping and killing her in an abandoned building.

The arrested youth has been booked under Sections 302, 363, 376 and 376AB of the IPC, besides provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012.

"The accused was tracked with the help of grabs from CCTV cameras installed near the over-bridge from where the minor was abducted and also from the entire 200 metre route connecting that spot with the abandoned building where the minor's body was found wrapped in a plastic sheet," Mhow police station in charge Abhay Nema told The New Indian Express.

The arrested youth resides close to the spot of the crime and earns a livelihood by playing DJ music at marriages and other events.

Sources privy to the ongoing probe revealed that though it's his first reported crime, he had sexually assaulted an old woman around three years ago near a railway station, which was never reported.

Scanning of CCTV grabs and grilling of the arrested youth revealed that he had done a complete recce of both spots before committing the crime.

Investigations have revealed that after sexually assaulting the minor, the accused smothered her to death, when she started crying.